Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Front Left View
View all Images

BAJAJ Pulsar NS400Z

Launched in May 2024

4.3
279 Reviews
₹1.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Pulsar NS400Z Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 250.0 cc

Pulsar NS400Z: 373.27 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 36.73 kmpl

Pulsar NS400Z: 34 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 25.95 ps

Pulsar NS400Z: 40.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 147.0 kmph

Pulsar NS400Z: 154.0 kmph

About Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Latest Update

  • Pulsar NS400Z: Top 5 alternatives that might make sense instead
  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which one's for you?

    • Introduction

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Pulsar NS400Z.
    VS
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
    Honda CB300F
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Taillight
    Speedometer
    Headlight
    Rear Tyre View
    Rear Left View
    Front Tyre View
    Rear Right View
    Rear View
    Left Side View
    Front Right View
    Right Side View
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Variants
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z price starts at ₹ 1.85 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    STD₹1.85 Lakhs*
    373 cc
    160 kmph
    Mobile Application
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Expert Review

    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

    The Bajaj Pulsar brand holds a lot of weightage in the entry-performance motorcycle segment. Over a decade ago, the Pulsar and by extension, the Hero Karizma, were the right of passage for many youths, discovering their passion for motorcycles. No-holds-barred performance at an accessible price point has always been the mantra for the Pulsar. However, the last few years saw Bajaj shift focus to other offerings and the Pulsar brand suffered the most during this transition. Nevertheless, Bajaj promises to be back with a bang with the Pulsar NS400Z, its newest flagship, which promises to make many uncomfortable in the 400 cc segment, especially at that price of 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Is the Pulsar NS400Z a bargain or a steal at that price? We spent a day with it and here’s what we found out.

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Images

    13 images
    View All Pulsar NS400Z Images

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Colours

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Ebony black
    Glossy racing red
    Pewter grey
    Metallic pearl white

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Specifications and Features

    Max Power40 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage34 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine373.27 cc
    Max Speed154 kmph
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z comparison with similar bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
    Honda CB300F
    Honda Hornet 2.0
    Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
    Keeway K300 SF
    Bajaj Dominar 250
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    ₹1.7 Lakhs*
    ₹1.57 Lakhs*
    ₹1.7 Lakhs*
    ₹1.69 Lakhs*
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.6
    278 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    19 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    40 PS
    Power
    24.4 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    24.8 PS
    Power
    27.88 PS
    Power
    27 PS
    Torque
    35 Nm
    Torque
    25.6 Nm
    Torque
    15.7 Nm
    Torque
    25.9 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Torque
    23.5 Nm
    Engine
    373 cc
    Engine
    293.52 cc
    Engine
    184.40 cc
    Engine
    293.52 cc
    Engine
    292.4 cc
    Engine
    248.77 cc
    Kerb Weight
    174 kg
    Kerb Weight
    153 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    153 kg
    Kerb Weight
    151 kg
    Kerb Weight
    180 kg
    Length
    -
    Length
    2084 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2084 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2156 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Gurunanak Bajaj @ Pul Prahladpur
    C - 199, Mehrauli - Badarpur Rd, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 8851652946
    JSB Autocars Private Limited
    A61 Gulab Nagar , Najafgarh Road , Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Second Floor, 254-A, Masjid Moth,South Extension Part Ii, Delhi 110001
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Delhi[State Code:07] 9/55 A Kirti Nagar Ind Area, Delhi 110001
    Baggalink Bajaj
    Near Rithala Metro Station, New Delhi., Delhi 110085
    +91 - 9910399139
    DEWAN BAJAJ
    138, Main Road, Gazipur,(Near Bharat Petrol Pump), Delhi 110096
    +91 - 9810866845
    See All Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Videos

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024

    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    View all Bajaj Bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    373 cc | 40 PS @ 8800 rpm
    ₹ 1.85 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    STD
    373 cc | 40 PS @ 8800 rpm
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹3196.33/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z User Reviews & Ratings

    4.3
    279 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    1
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    16
    4 & above
    158
    5 rating
    104
    Perfect highway cruiser and beast looks
    It's looks, performance and mileage is too good . It looks like a super bike and its engine is also too powerful .By: Ayush Thakur (Feb 27, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    This bike looks good
    I know the NS 400 is an excellent bike for its price, but its design looks too similar to the N250 and NS200.By: Shivom das (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Impressive Mileage
    Surprisingly, the NS400 gives a good mileage for a bike with this much power. It’s fuel-efficient, so I don't have to worry about frequent refuels.By: Kishor Chand (Feb 4, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great Value
    For the price, the NS400 is great value You get a powerful bike with excellent features. It’s a great choice for someone looking for performance.By: Purwesh Kumar (Feb 4, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Dream Bike for travelling
    I had a better experience with the Pulsar NS400Z compared to the Pulsar AS200. It's a perfect bike for traveling.By: Jagannath Majhi (Jan 21, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Looks Stunning
    The NS400 looks absolutely stunning. It's got that aggressive look which makes it stand out. Everyone asks about it whenever I stop at signals.By: Rohan Kapoor (Jan 11, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Thrilling Ride
    Every ride on the NS400 is thrilling The engine's roar and the speed are just wow. It’s a perfect bike for those who love that adrenaline rushBy: Kabir Gill (Jan 11, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Beast on Wheels
    The Bajaj NS400 is like a beast on wheels, man It’s got that raw power and the engine is just superb. Every ride feels thrilling and full of energyBy: Arjun Choudhary (Jan 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Powerful and Smooth
    This bike is powerful and smooth The acceleration is amazing, and it handles curves like a pro. Riding it makes me feel alive every single timeBy: Manish Yadav (Jan 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great for Daily Commute
    I am very happy with my Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z. The bike is very reliable and handles well in city traffic. The engine is powerful and provides a smooth ride. It's perfect for my daily commute and occasional weekend rides.By: Sanjay Malik (Jan 4, 2025)
    Read Full Review
