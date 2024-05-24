In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Yamaha MT-15 V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 Price starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 in 7 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs MT-15 V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Mt-15 v2
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 1.68 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS