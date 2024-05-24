HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS400Z vs MT-15 V2

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Yamaha MT-15 V2

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Yamaha MT-15 V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 Price starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 in 7 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs MT-15 V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Mt-15 v2
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.85 Lakhs₹ 1.68 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc155 cc
Power40 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2
Yamaha MT-15 V2
STD
₹1.68 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4V, DOHC with DLC coated finger followersLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, Multiple Disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front:110/70 - 17, Rear: 140/70 - R17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
807 mm810 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock AbsorbersLinked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
USD Front ForksTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Ride-by-wire TechnologyY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,0641,92,626
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,0001,67,700
RTO
16,30013,416
Insurance
19,76411,510
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7514,140
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine
Cons
No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

MT-15 V2 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2 vs R15 V4
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2 vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukenull | Petrol | Manual1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2 vs 200 Duke
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2 vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2 vs FZS-FI V3
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-03null | Petrol | Manual4.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2 vs MT-03

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z uses a familiar design language.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Top 5 highlights
    24 May 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z uses the same engine as the previous generation KTM 390 Duke.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: 5 things to know
    8 Jun 2024
    In the month of May of 2024, Ford marked an increase of 64 per cent in the sales of electric vehicles and hybrids in the US.
    New models boost Ford Motors market share in US; sales surge 11.2%
    5 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
    21 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     