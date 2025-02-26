Launched in May 2023
Category Average: 163.2 cc
Pulsar N160: 164.82 cc
Category Average: 49.28 kmpl
Pulsar N160: 59.11 kmpl
Category Average: 15.28 ps
Pulsar N160: 16.0 ps
Category Average: 113.0 kmph
Pulsar N160: 120.0 kmph
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 is a street bike available in four colour options across two main variants and it comes with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.33 lakh. It was first introduced to the Indian two-wheeler market in 2022 as part of the new generation of Pulsar models. Deriving power from the 164.82 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, the Pulsar N160’s powertrain has remained unchanged since launch. With a 2024 model year update, the bike received a new variant with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console and USD front forks. While it was initially available in both single-channel and dual-channel ABS variants, the latter is now standard across the board.
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is priced from ₹1.33 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant with three colour options. The Pulsar N160 USD variant is positioned at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets an additional fourth colour scheme.
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 was launched on June 14, 2024. It arrived with new upside-down forks in the front, a new Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and three ABS modes alongside dual-channel ABS as standard. The Pulsar N160 was originally introduced in the Indian two-wheeler market on June 22, 2022, and it was offered with both single-channel and dual-channel ABS variants. With its 2024 model year update, the street bike gained dual-channel ABS as a standard feature across the board.
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 is available in four colour options across two distinct variants. The base variant gets Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Polar Sky Blue. The Pulsar N160 with the USD front forks gets an additional fourth Glossy Racing Red colour scheme.
The Pulsar N160 has an LED projector headlamp with LED DRLs. It is fitted with twin vertical LED tail lamps, split grab rails, and Y-shaped alloy wheels, similar to those found on the N250. The 160cc model, on the other hand, has an underbelly exhaust, giving it a more streamlined appearance when compared to its bigger counterpart. It also includes a USB charging outlet and a 14-litre fuel tank. With its 2024 update, Bajaj fitted on a new digital instrument console that features Bluetooth connectivity, ABS riding modes, and turn-by-turn navigation.
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 features a 164.8cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine capable of producing 16 PS of power and 14.65 Nm of peak torque. A five-speed gearbox handles the transmission duties. When compared to the previous-generation Pulsar N160, the power output has decreased by 1.2hp, while the torque rating remains unchanged.
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 in its base variant features 37 mm telescopic front forks and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. Its higher-spec variant puts on 37 mm USD front forks. Braking duties are taken up by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS as standard across the board. There are three ABS riding modes, which are Rain, Road, and Off-road.
Bajaj Auto has not stated their official fuel economy figures for the Pulsar N160 but the ARAI-claimed mileage stands at 59.11 kmpl for the two available variants. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to differ according to road conditions and riding style.
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 has a ground clearance of 165 mm and a 152 kg kerb weight for its USD variant. The base variant with the telescopic forks weighs 2 kg more. The street bike offers an accessible seat height of 795 mm.
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is positioned against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V....Read MoreRead Less
|Max Power
|16 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Mileage
|59.11 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|164.82 cc
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
Bajaj Pulsar N160
₹1.22 Lakhs*
₹1.39 Lakhs*
₹1.57 Lakhs*
₹1.47 Lakhs*
₹1.38 Lakhs*
₹1.31 Lakhs*
₹1.37 Lakhs*
₹1.39 Lakhs*
₹1.25 Lakhs*
₹1.23 Lakhs*
User Rating
7 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
19 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
5 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
Power
16 PS
Power
16.9 PS
Power
-
Power
17.2 PS
Power
13.6 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
14.5 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Torque
14.65 Nm
Torque
14.6 Nm
Torque
15.7 Nm
Torque
14.6 Nm
Torque
13.8 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
18.55 Nm
Torque
13.5 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Engine
164.82 cc
Engine
163.2 cc
Engine
184.40 cc
Engine
160.3 cc
Engine
155 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
220 cc
Engine
149.68 cc
Engine
149 cc
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
145 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Length
-
Length
2029 mm
Length
-
Length
2017 mm
Length
2020 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2020 mm
Length
2035 mm
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
|Currently viewing
|Pulsar N160 vs Xtreme 160R 4V
|Pulsar N160 vs Hornet 2.0
|Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS160
|Pulsar N160 vs Gixxer
|Pulsar N160 vs FZS FI V4
|Pulsar N160 vs FZ-X
|Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar 220 F
|Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar N150
|Pulsar N160 vs FZS-FI V3
