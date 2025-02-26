HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Front Left View
View all Images

BAJAJ Pulsar N160

Launched in May 2023

4.3
8 Reviews
₹1.22 - 1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Pulsar N160 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 163.2 cc

Pulsar N160: 164.82 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 49.28 kmpl

Pulsar N160: 59.11 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 15.28 ps

Pulsar N160: 16.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 113.0 kmph

Pulsar N160: 120.0 kmph

About Bajaj Pulsar N160

Latest Update

  • Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250: Which sub-2 lakh streetfighter should you pick
  • 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features

    • Introduction

    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Variants
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 price starts at ₹ 1.22 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    3 Variants Available
    Single Seat₹1.22 Lakhs*
    164.82 cc
    120 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Dual Channel ABS 2024₹1.34 Lakhs*
    164.82 cc
    120 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Dual Channel ABS (With USD)₹1.4 Lakhs*
    164.82 cc
    120 kmph
    Mobile Application
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Split
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Images

    25 images
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Colours

    Bajaj Pulsar N160 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Brooklyn black
    Pearl metalic white
    Polar sky blue

    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Specifications and Features

    Max Power16 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Mileage59.11 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightLED
    Engine164.82 cc
    Max Speed120 kmph
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 comparison with similar bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar N160
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
    Honda Hornet 2.0
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160
    Suzuki Gixxer
    Yamaha FZS FI V4
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
    Bajaj Pulsar N150
    Yamaha FZS-FI V3
    ₹1.22 Lakhs*
    ₹1.39 Lakhs*
    ₹1.57 Lakhs*
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*
    ₹1.38 Lakhs*
    ₹1.31 Lakhs*
    ₹1.37 Lakhs*
    ₹1.39 Lakhs*
    ₹1.25 Lakhs*
    ₹1.23 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.6
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    19 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    16 PS
    Power
    16.9 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    17.2 PS
    Power
    13.6 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    14.5 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Torque
    14.65 Nm
    Torque
    14.6 Nm
    Torque
    15.7 Nm
    Torque
    14.6 Nm
    Torque
    13.8 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Torque
    18.55 Nm
    Torque
    13.5 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Engine
    164.82 cc
    Engine
    163.2 cc
    Engine
    184.40 cc
    Engine
    160.3 cc
    Engine
    155 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Engine
    220 cc
    Engine
    149.68 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Kerb Weight
    146 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Kerb Weight
    141 kg
    Kerb Weight
    136 kg
    Kerb Weight
    139 kg
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Kerb Weight
    145 kg
    Kerb Weight
    135 kg
    Length
    -
    Length
    2029 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2017 mm
    Length
    2020 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2020 mm
    Length
    2035 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1990 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Gurunanak Bajaj @ Pul Prahladpur
    C - 199, Mehrauli - Badarpur Rd, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 8851652946
    JSB Autocars Private Limited
    A61 Gulab Nagar , Najafgarh Road , Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Second Floor, 254-A, Masjid Moth,South Extension Part Ii, Delhi 110001
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Delhi[State Code:07] 9/55 A Kirti Nagar Ind Area, Delhi 110001
    Baggalink Bajaj
    Near Rithala Metro Station, New Delhi., Delhi 110085
    +91 - 9910399139
    DEWAN BAJAJ
    138, Main Road, Gazipur,(Near Bharat Petrol Pump), Delhi 110096
    +91 - 9810866845
    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar N160 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Single Seat
    164.82 cc | 16 PS @ 8750 rpm
    ₹ 1.22 Lakhs*
    Single Seat
    164.82 cc | 16 PS @ 8750 rpm
    ₹1.22 Lakhs*
    Dual Channel ABS 2024
    164.82 cc | 16 PS @ 8750 rpm
    ₹1.34 Lakhs*
    Dual Channel ABS (With USD)
    164.82 cc | 16 PS @ 8750 rpm
    ₹1.4 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹2216.3/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.25
    8 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    4
    5 rating
    3
    Power and Looks Segment
    The look and power of this bike are superb and awesome. It offers super smooth performance and perfect braking. The newly launched single-seater variant is the best for families. In my opinion, this is the best bike in its segmentBy: Manish Bhatt (Feb 26, 2025)
    Sigma of streets
    It boasts stunning looks, excellent torque, and powerful LED lights, making it perfect for night rides. With great mileage and comfort, this bike is truly impressive.By: Alast s george (Jan 30, 2025)
    A Stylish and Powerful Commuter
    My Experience with the Bajaj Pulsar N160 A. Looks and Styling: The Pulsar N160 stands out with its sporty and aggressive design. The sharp tank shrouds, sleek LED headlamp, and minimalist tail section give it a modern yet muscular appeal. The build quality feels premium for its price, and the overall styling grabs attention on the road. It truly feels like a bike ahead of its competitors in aesthetics. B. Performance: The N160 comes with a refined 164.82cc engine that offers excellent low and mid-range torque. It?s perfect for city rides as well as occasional highway cruising. The dual-channel ABS adds confidence while braking, and the suspension setup handles bumps and uneven roads well. Smooth gear transitions and a responsive throttle make it enjoyable to ride. C. Mileage: The Pulsar N160 delivers a respectable mileage of 45-50 km/l, depending on road and traffic conditions. For a bike offering this level of performance, the mileage is quite satisfactory. D. Servicing Experience: The servicing experience has been smooth. Bajaj?s service centers are widely available, and maintenance costs are reasonable. The staff is cooperative, and spare parts are easily accessible, adding to the convenience. Regular servicing ensures the bike runs without issues. E. Ride Comfort: The upright seating position and well-padded seat make long rides comfortable. The bike?s lightweight handling ensures ease of maneuverability even in dense traffic. F. Final Verdict: The Pulsar N160 offers a great combination of style, performance, and practicality. It?s perfect for those needing a daily commuter with a sporty edge. If you?re looking for a bike in this segment, the N160 is definitely worth considering!By: Gaurav Saini (Dec 16, 2024)
    Best Riding
    This bike is exceptional, offering outstanding comfort and smart features. Its design is striking and stylish, making it a standout choiceBy: Ajay (Nov 7, 2024)
    Best Bike.
    Pulsar N160 Bike is very comfortable and very Powerful. Mileage is superb. Dual channel abs is very powerful.By: Shivam Kumar (Aug 14, 2024)
    Ginde beast in road
    It performance is best buy rear suspension is not good.it looks like a beast in road. Bajaj engine performance is much better now.By: Alok Kumar Sahu (Aug 10, 2024)
    Perfect highway cruiser with muscular looks
    Looks perfect, rides safely, and is fuel-efficient. However, the comfort of the pillion rider in a high-torque vehicle needs improvement.By: Uddhava (Jun 29, 2024)
    The Beauty of bike
    Bajaj pulsar n160 is perfect look and design for youth and family persons good looking and best price and good mileage By: Sardar basha (Mar 31, 2024)
