The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 is a street bike available in four colour options across two main variants and it comes with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.33 lakh. It was first introduced to the Indian two-wheeler market in 2022 as part of the new generation of Pulsar models. Deriving power from the 164.82 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, the Pulsar N160’s powertrain has remained unchanged since launch. With a 2024 model year update, the bike received a new variant with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console and USD front forks. While it was initially available in both single-channel and dual-channel ABS variants, the latter is now standard across the board.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price:

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is priced from ₹1.33 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant with three colour options. The Pulsar N160 USD variant is positioned at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets an additional fourth colour scheme.

When was Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched?

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 was launched on June 14, 2024. It arrived with new upside-down forks in the front, a new Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and three ABS modes alongside dual-channel ABS as standard. The Pulsar N160 was originally introduced in the Indian two-wheeler market on June 22, 2022, and it was offered with both single-channel and dual-channel ABS variants. With its 2024 model year update, the street bike gained dual-channel ABS as a standard feature across the board.

How many variants and colour options of the Bajaj Pulsar N160 are available?

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 is available in four colour options across two distinct variants. The base variant gets Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Polar Sky Blue. The Pulsar N160 with the USD front forks gets an additional fourth Glossy Racing Red colour scheme.

What features are available in the Bajaj Pulsar N160?

The Pulsar N160 has an LED projector headlamp with LED DRLs. It is fitted with twin vertical LED tail lamps, split grab rails, and Y-shaped alloy wheels, similar to those found on the N250. The 160cc model, on the other hand, has an underbelly exhaust, giving it a more streamlined appearance when compared to its bigger counterpart. It also includes a USB charging outlet and a 14-litre fuel tank. With its 2024 update, Bajaj fitted on a new digital instrument console that features Bluetooth connectivity, ABS riding modes, and turn-by-turn navigation.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Bajaj Pulsar N160?

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 features a 164.8cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine capable of producing 16 PS of power and 14.65 Nm of peak torque. A five-speed gearbox handles the transmission duties. When compared to the previous-generation Pulsar N160, the power output has decreased by 1.2hp, while the torque rating remains unchanged.

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 in its base variant features 37 mm telescopic front forks and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. Its higher-spec variant puts on 37 mm USD front forks. Braking duties are taken up by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS as standard across the board. There are three ABS riding modes, which are Rain, Road, and Off-road.

What is the Bajaj Pulsar N160’s mileage?

Bajaj Auto has not stated their official fuel economy figures for the Pulsar N160 but the ARAI-claimed mileage stands at 59.11 kmpl for the two available variants. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to differ according to road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Bajaj Pulsar N160?

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 has a ground clearance of 165 mm and a 152 kg kerb weight for its USD variant. The base variant with the telescopic forks weighs 2 kg more. The street bike offers an accessible seat height of 795 mm.

What bikes does the Bajaj Pulsar N160 rival in its segment?

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is positioned against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.