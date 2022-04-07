HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGixxer SF 250 vs MT-15

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Yamaha MT-15

Filters
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Moto GP BS6
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
Dark Matte Blue
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate typeWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooledLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,06,5161,66,096
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,2001,40,900
RTO
16,36611,802
Insurance
10,08510,124
Accessories Charges
8653,270
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4383,570

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details