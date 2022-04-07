|Max Power
|26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
|18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|54.9 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|249 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Wet, Multiple Disc
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled
|Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|76 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,93,890
|₹1,66,096
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,67,700
|₹1,40,900
|RTO
|₹15,446
|₹11,802
|Insurance
|₹9,879
|₹10,124
|Accessories Charges
|₹865
|₹3,270
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,167
|₹3,570