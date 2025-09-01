In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Gixxer 250 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer 250
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|250 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|27.9 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS