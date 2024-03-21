In 2024 Seeka Vatsal250 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Seeka Vatsal250 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Seeka Vatsal250 Price starts at Rs. 72,910 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Vatsal250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Vatsal250 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vatsal250 Scooty pep plus Brand Seeka TVS Price ₹ 72,910 ₹ 65,514 Range 70-80 km/charge - Mileage - 50.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 87.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3-7 Hrs. -