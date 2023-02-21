hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesFaast vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Okaya EV Faast vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Okaya EV Faast or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. Faast has a range of up to 120-160 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Faast vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Faast Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandOkaya EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.09 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Range120-160 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Faast
Okaya EV Faast
F3
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Okaya EV Faast Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Model Name
Headlight
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm170 mm
Length
1280 mm2015 mm
Height
710 mm1070 mm
Width
710 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
120-130 Km480 km
Max Speed
65 kmph122 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200 w-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Steel Wheels-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring LoadedLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, City and Sport-
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
NoYes
Clock
YesDigital
Underseat storage
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Walk AssistY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
DigitalYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Year-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh4.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,8201,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,9461,69,550
RTO
015,024
Insurance
4,87413,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0054,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter
Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter launched at 84,000
21 Feb 2023
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.
Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details
8 Apr 2024
The Yamaha XSR155 is based on the MT-15 V2's underpinnings
Yamaha XSR155 vs MT-15 V2: Which 155 cc Yamaha should you buy in 2025?
17 Nov 2025
Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast electric scooter in five colour options.
Okaya Moto Faast with 120 km of range to launch on 17th October. Check details
14 Oct 2023
The Pulsar N250 and the MT-15 V2 are two competing motorcycles in the Indian streetfighter segment that offer sporty styling with a range of features.
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250: Which sub-2 lakh streetfighter should you pick
17 Oct 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers