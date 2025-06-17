In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 81,538
|₹ 89,748
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|63 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS