In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Karbon vs Dio Comparison