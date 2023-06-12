HT Auto
2023 Honda Dio scooter, now OBD2 compliant, launched at 70,211

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday launched the new BS6 and OBD2 compliant Dio scooter at a starting price of 70,211 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the Standard variant. It gets two more variants - Deluxe and Smart - priced at 74, 212 and 77, 712, respectively. The 2023 iteration of the scooter has been equipped with Honda Smart Key System, fully digital meter, fresh design upgrades and alloy wheels.

By: Deepika Agrawal
12 Jun 2023
2023 Honda Dio scooter
2023 Honda Dio scooter

It gets redesigned front ribs and signature LED Position Lamp, which give it an aggressive-looking stance. Other new design elements on the scooter include modern tail lamp design, sport split grab rail, new and sharper Dio logo as well as graphics, lending it a sporty design language. The scooter now gets telescopic suspension with 12-inch front wheel for better maneuverability.

Also Read : Honda two-wheelers customers can extend warranty up to 10 years

HMSI has also integrated a new dual-function switch on the scooter that can be used to open both - the seat storage and the external fuel lid. Further, the company has re-designed the scooter's 18-litre boot to optimize space so that riders can accommodate more stuff.

The company has also introduced an industry-first 10-year warranty package on the Dio. This includes three years of standard warranty and seven years of optional extended warranty.

The new Smart Key System helps owners easily find the scooter by pressing the answer back button. All four winkers of the vehicle blinks twice to help locate it. The system also makes it possible to lock and unlock the vehicle without using a physical key. Further, if the smart key is within the range of two meters of the vehicle, the rider can start the vehicle by rotating the knob on the Loc Mod to ignition position and push the start button without taking the key out. The system also prevents vehicle theft.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2023
TAGS: Dio sport Honda Dio
