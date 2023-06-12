Honda two-wheelers customers can extend warranty up to 10 years

HMSI has introduced its new ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ program
This allows its customers to extend the company warranty for up to 10 years
This is available for motorcycles and scooters up to 250 cc segment
Customers can acquire the extended warranty in a window of 91 days or...
...until the ninth year from the vehicle purchase date
The warranty program costs ₹1,317 for models up to 150 cc
It costs ₹1,667 for two-wheelers between 150-250 cc
The pricing structure will vary further based on the purchase year of the vehicle
The warranty covers all crucial high-value engine components