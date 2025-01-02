In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Access 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.42 PS PS