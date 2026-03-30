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HomeCompare BikesPulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Apache RTR 160

Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar p150 [2022-2025] Apache rtr 160
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage48.8 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc159.7 cc
Power14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg137 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
679 Km-
Max Speed
115 Kmph107 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh5 Speed
Displacement
149.68 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Telescopic forks
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Handlebar - Single Tubular, Gear indicator(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,12,190
RTO
9,6718,975
Insurance
7,20511,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8722,850

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160 vs FZS FI V4

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Latest Car & Bike News

TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The design of Apache RTR 160 has started showing its age when compared to Bajaj Pulsar P150.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Which one should you buy?
29 Dec 2022
Both motorcycles use a 150 cc, single-cylinder engine but the Pulsar P150 is more powerful than the Yamaha FZ-S FI.
Yamaha FZ-S FI vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Which 150 cc motorcycle should you buy?
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The newly introduced 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 features dual-channel ABS for the first time.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched with dual-channel ABS at 1.34 lakh
27 Jun 2025
In terms of design, the Pulsar N160 looks more aggressive and sporty than the Pulsar P150.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Should you spend the extra money?
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