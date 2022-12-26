HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Yezdi Trademark Doesn't Belong To Classic Legends, Mandates Karnataka High Court

Yezdi trademark doesn't belong to Classic Legends, mandates Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court has ordered that the ‘Yezdi’ trademark does not belong to Boman R. Irani of Rustomjee Group and Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. Instead, the order states that the trademark belongs to Ideal Jawa, which is currently under liquidation since 1991. The ruling has also allowed the official liquidator to sell the trademark through auction. The court order also restrained Boman R. Irani, Classic Legends, Mahindra & Mahindra and others from using the ‘Yezdi’ trademark. Also, they cannot use any other mark containing the word 'Yezdi' as a word or a device, whether independently or in conjunction with other words, including all domain names which use the word or mark ‘Yezdi’, states the order.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Dec 2022, 18:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Classic Legends and Mahindra have been barred from using the Yezdi trademark. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Classic Legends and Mahindra have been barred from using the Yezdi trademark. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Classic Legends and Mahindra have been barred from using the Yezdi trademark. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Classic Legends and Mahindra have been barred from using the Yezdi trademark.

In response to this ruling, Classic Legends has stated in an official release that the company is seeking legal advice on this matter, and it will be filing an appeal against the order shortly and is optimistic about securing a favourable relief. It also said that in the interim period, manufacturing and sales of the ‘Yezdi’ motorcycles would continue, which is subject to the order of the Appellate Court. "The order is held in abeyance, and the company is seeking legal advice on the matter. The company will be filing an appeal against the order shortly and is optimistic of securing favourable relief," said the company.

Also Read : Yezdi Roadster now available in two new colours; Glacier White & Inferno Red

The Karnataka High Court has also ordered that Ideal Jawa (India) Ltd., which is under liquidation, is the owner of the ‘Yezdi’ trademark, be it independently or in conjunction with other words. The court ruling further said that the company's trademarks remain in the legal custody of the court as it is currently dealing with the liquidation proceedings, which were initiated in 1991.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
334 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.98 - 2.06 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi 300
₹1.05 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
334 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.05 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
334 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.18 - 2.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Mojo 300 Bs6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Mojo 300 Bs6
294.72 cc
₹2 - 2.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

While giving this mandate, the Karnataka High Court has declared all the trademarks and registration certificates issued by the Registrar of Trademarks, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad to Boman Irani as null and void. It has also directed the Trademark Registration Authority to transfer all such registrations to Ideal Jawa through the Official Liquidator (OL). The court further added in its ruling that Boman Irani and Classic Legends are liable to account and pay Ideal Jawa for all the gains that have been made from using the trademarks and directed them to provide all the sales and earning details from the use of ‘Yezdi’ trademark in any form.

First Published Date: 26 Dec 2022, 18:04 PM IST
TAGS: Yezdi Classic legends Mahindra
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India

Trending this Week

Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Alto_CNG_8
These cars could be yours for under 5 lakh
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Goodbye 2022: Top 5 electric cars that grabbed most attention this year
Goodbye 2022: Top 5 electric cars that grabbed most attention this year
Hyundai and Kia cars to get a new petrol engine
Hyundai and Kia cars to get a new petrol engine
Goodbye 2022: These top motorcycle launches wooed the riders this year
Goodbye 2022: These top motorcycle launches wooed the riders this year
Goodbye 2022: Top petrol scooter launches this year
Goodbye 2022: Top petrol scooter launches this year
Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched this year
Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched this year

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city