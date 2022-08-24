Yezdi Roadster now available in two new colours; Glacier White & Inferno Red

Yezdi Roadster is the most affordable motorcycle in the line-up. It competes against Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Honda H'ness CB350.

Yezdi was recently revived by Classic Legends, they came back with three new motorcycles. There is the Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure. Yezdi has now introduced two new colours of the Roadster. The name of the new colours is Glacier White and Inferno Red. The Roadster is also available in Smoke Grey, Sin Silver, Hunter Green, Gallant Grey and Steel Blue.

The price of Roadster starts at ₹2.01 lakhs (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹2.09 lakhs (ex-showroom). There are no other cosmetic changes, feature additions or mechanical changes to the motorcycle. It continues to compete against Jawa 42.1, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Honda CB H'ness CB350.

Yezdi Roadster in Glacier White paint scheme.

Yezdi Roadster continues to come with a 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been derived from Jawa Perak. It produces 29.7 PS at 7,300 rpm and 29 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Yezdi says that they have retuned to suit the characteristics of the Roadster. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In terms of features, there is a digital instrument cluster which shows various information. The Dark variants get a blacked-out theme, short flyscreen and bar-end mirrors. The Chrome variant gets a metallic finish on the engine and exhaust, taller windscreen and conventional mirrors.

Braking duties are done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. Suspension duties are done by telescopic front forks that get 135 mm of travel. At the rear, there are twin shock absorbers with 100 mm of travel.

The Roadster is the entry-level motorcycle from Yezdi. Then comes the Scrambler which is a scrambler-type motorcycle. The flagship motorcycle for Yezdi is the Adventure which is an adventure tourer. All the motorcycles use the same 334 cc engine from Perak. However, the manufacturer has retuned engine for every motorcycle to suit their characteristics.

First Published Date: