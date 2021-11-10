Yezdi comes back to India, parts ways with Jawa Motorcycles

2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2021, 08:01 PM IST

Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder, Classic Legends, recently tweeted that “About time we brought the other brother back. What say @jawamotorcycles? #Y" This was an indication that Yezdi is preparing for a launch. However, its parting ways with Jawa came as a shocker.

Meanwhile, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday tweeted a cryptic post. He posted an image of a flyover from above that looks like a Y. He also wrote that the legend is back. “I guess I’ve got #Y on my mind. After all, the legend is back! #YezdiForever," Mahindra tweeted.