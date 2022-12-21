Year-end special: Top 5 motorcycles launched this year

2022 is ending and the Indian market witnessed the launch of several new motorcycles. The effect of the coronavirus pandemic is decreasing and people started buying vehicles once again. Many manufacturers launched new motorcycles, and most of them were quite important for their line-up. Here are the top five motorcycles that were launched this year in India.

Bajaj Pulsar P150

The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.

Bajaj Auto started launching the new-gen Pulsars last year. After launching the N250, F250 and N160, the brand finally launched the P150 which is the successor to the Pulsar 150. The engine on the Pulsar P150 is brand-new and is one of the smoothest units to roll out from Bajaj. The chassis on the Pulsar P150 is taken from the Pulsar N160. Most importantly, the Pulsar P150 weighs 10 kg less than the outgoing Pulsar 150.

KTM RC 390

2022 RC 390's bodywork is inspired by KTM's MotoGP motorcycle.

When KTM first launched its motorcycles in India, they offered great performance for their price. However, now the prices of the motorcycles have increased and with the RC 390, the price hike was substantial but this time the manufacturer updated the motorcycle with a lot of electronics. It now comes with a Bluetooth-equipped TFT screen, Traction Control, Cornering ABS, LED lighting and much more. The engine might be the same but the mapping has been updated and there is a new larger airbox.

Ducati DesertX

Ducati DesertX is an off-road adventure tourer from the Italian brand. The motorcycle is based on the concept that was showcased back in 2019 at EICMA.

Ducati finally launched their much-awaited motorcycle in the Indian market. It is called DesertX and it offers the best of both worlds, a mix of an adventure tourer and an off-road motorcycle. There are six riding modes, four power modes, quickshifter, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake control, cornering ABS and engine brake control. Ducati DesertX is powered by a 937 cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine that puts out 110 bhp and 92 Nm. This is the same engine as the Monster and Multistrada V2 but the gear ratios have been shortened.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 uses the same engine as the Classic Reborn and Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield took everyone by surprise when they launched the Hunter 350 in the Indian market. First, is the way it handles and responds to rider inputs then there is the attractive pricing. It is currently the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle that one can buy. The engine is shared with the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 but it is in a different state of tune in which the motorcycle feels eager. The Hunter 350 is the first Royal Enfield to be equipped with 17-inch wheels, this is what has helped the Hunter in feeling agile.

Ultraviolette F77

The F77 Limited (above) is sold out. It was limited to just 77 units.

Ultraviolette gathered a lot of attention by building the first performance electric motorcycle of India. Depending on the variant, the motorcycle has up to 307 km of claimed riding range, thanks to the battery pack that measures 10.3 kWh. The lower variant has a 7.1 kWh battery pack and a claimed riding range of 206 km. The electric motor puts out up to 38.8 bhp and 95 Nm. There are 41 mm adjustable USD forks and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS, riding modes, adjustable levers, a 5-inch TFT screen, mobile connectivity and much more.

