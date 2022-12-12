Ducati DesertX motorcycle launched at 17.91 lakh. Check specs, features

Ducati India on Monday announced the launch of the DesertX motorcycle at a starting price of RS 17,91,000 (ex-showroom, India). The bike has been designed for off-roading to places such as desert dunes, narrow off-road paths, gravel roads as well as mountainous twisties. Bookings for the bike have been opened across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. Deliveries for the bike will commence in the first week of January.

Design language

In terms of aesthetics, Ducati DesertX seems to be a modern interpretation of the lines of the enduro motorcycles of the ‘80s, created by the Centro Stile Ducati. The bike rides on 21-inch front wheels, giving the DesertX a bold and adventurous look. The windshield merges with the headlamp and the double full-LED DRL, designed on its surface.

The bike comes with the option of removing the passenger seat if one is traveling alone to create extra space. For those taking on a longer journey, it is also possible to add an additional 8-litre rear fuel tank.

The Ducati DesertX gets the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution.

Feature highlights

The Ducati DesertX is equipped with a vertically oriented high-resolution 5" color TFT display that has been positioned to offer the decent visibility in stand-up riding. This display can be integrated with the Ducati Multimedia System which allows the rider to connect smartphone, thus activating new functions such as music control, call management and Turn by Turn navigation (optional) with directions directly on the dashboard.

Engine and transmission

The Ducati DesertX gets the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution. The engine delivers 110 hp at 9,250 rpm and the torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm, with an ability to combine Ducati performance with a smooth delivery. The engine comes equipped with a specially developed gearbox which has different dedicated ratios with respect to those of the Multistrada V2.

