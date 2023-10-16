What makes the Yamaha MT-15 an appealing naked streetfighter in India?

Yamaha India launched the MT-15 V2 earlier this year in February. The updated MT-15 came as the naked version of the faired R15 V4. The aggressive look, blended with a host of modern features and power-packed performance, priced under ₹2.5 lakh slab, makes this naked streetfighter bike an appealing one. This bike was launched at a starting price of ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Yamaha MT-15 is positioned in a segment, where consumer demands have been increasing fast. Young consumers have been showing interest towards sporty, high-performance and premium bikes. The Yamaha MT-15 comes targeting those consumers in the Indian market. The Yamaha MT-15 comes competing with rivals like the Hero Xtreme 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0.

Here is a quick look at the top five facts about the Yamaha MT-15 V2 that make it an appealing product.

Aggressive design

The sporty-looking Yamaha MT-15 comes with a distinctively aggressive streetfighter design that incorporates sharp lines, a bi-functional LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank, USD front forks etc.

High-performance engine

Powering the Yamaha MT-15 is a 155 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that churns out 18.14 bhp peak power and 14.1 Nm maximum torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and offers peppy performance on city streets and highways.

LCD instrument cluster

The Yamaha MT-15 comes equipped with a fully digital LCD instrument cluster that provides key information such as speed, gear position, fuel level, and more. This ensures the rider stays well-informed at all times.

Agile handling

Built on a lightweight chassis and having compact dimensions, the Yamaha MT-15 offers a nimble and agile handling experience to the rider. It comes as a perfect machine for navigating through city traffic and taking on twisty roads. The bike also gets an upright and comfortable riding position.

Dual channel ABS

The Yamaha MT-15 comes equipped with dual-channel ABS paired with 282 mm front disc brake and 220 mm rear disc brake. This ensures stable and controlled braking performance for the bike even in challenging road conditions.

