HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha Mt 15 Is A Wacky Looking Streetfighter With An Alien Face: Five Key Facts

What makes the Yamaha MT-15 an appealing naked streetfighter in India?

Yamaha India launched the MT-15 V2 earlier this year in February. The updated MT-15 came as the naked version of the faired R15 V4. The aggressive look, blended with a host of modern features and power-packed performance, priced under 2.5 lakh slab, makes this naked streetfighter bike an appealing one. This bike was launched at a starting price of 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15 comes powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.14 bhp peak power and 14.1 Nm maximum torque.
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15 comes powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.14 bhp peak power and 14.1 Nm maximum torque.

The Yamaha MT-15 is positioned in a segment, where consumer demands have been increasing fast. Young consumers have been showing interest towards sporty, high-performance and premium bikes. The Yamaha MT-15 comes targeting those consumers in the Indian market. The Yamaha MT-15 comes competing with rivals like the Hero Xtreme 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0.

Watch: 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V First Ride Review | New Segment Benchmark? | HT Auto

Here is a quick look at the top five facts about the Yamaha MT-15 V2 that make it an appealing product.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.40 - 1.41 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero XPulse 200
₹ 1.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Yamaha Fz-x (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha FZ-X
₹ 1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar P150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar P150
₹ 1.17 - 1.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.17 - 1.38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Aggressive design

The sporty-looking Yamaha MT-15 comes with a distinctively aggressive streetfighter design that incorporates sharp lines, a bi-functional LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank, USD front forks etc.

High-performance engine

Powering the Yamaha MT-15 is a 155 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that churns out 18.14 bhp peak power and 14.1 Nm maximum torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and offers peppy performance on city streets and highways.

LCD instrument cluster

The Yamaha MT-15 comes equipped with a fully digital LCD instrument cluster that provides key information such as speed, gear position, fuel level, and more. This ensures the rider stays well-informed at all times.

Agile handling

Built on a lightweight chassis and having compact dimensions, the Yamaha MT-15 offers a nimble and agile handling experience to the rider. It comes as a perfect machine for navigating through city traffic and taking on twisty roads. The bike also gets an upright and comfortable riding position.

Dual channel ABS

The Yamaha MT-15 comes equipped with dual-channel ABS paired with 282 mm front disc brake and 220 mm rear disc brake. This ensures stable and controlled braking performance for the bike even in challenging road conditions.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: Apache RTR 160 4V MT-15 Xtreme 160R Yamaha Yamaha MT15 MT15 Yamaha MT-15

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
45% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,290 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning, Gray
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.