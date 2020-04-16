Yamaha Motor India launched the Fascino 125 scooter back in December 2019, now the scooter has received a price hike of ₹800. While the scooter previously retailed at ₹66,430*, it now costs ₹67,230*. The reason behind this minor price hike isn't known at the moment.

The Fascino 125 marked Yamaha's entry into the 125 cc scooter segment in India, as prior to this, the company only retailed scooters in the smaller 110 cc segment.

The Fascino 125 is available in four configurations - Drum Regular, Disc Regular, Drum Special and Disc Special.

The Drum Regular variant is featured in three paint schemes - Metallic black, Matte blue, Cyan blue. The Disc Regular variant is available in five colour options including Vivid red, Metallic black, Yellow cocktail, Matte blue and Cyan blue.

The Drum Special and Disc Special comes in two paint schemes - Dark Matte Blue and Suave Copper.

The scooter sources power from a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which features Yamaha's Blue Core technology and comes kitted with fuel-injection. It churns out 8.2 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The scooter also benefits from Stop and Start system as well as Smart Motor Generator (SMG) technology. Also, it goes without saying that the engine is BS 6 complaint.

In terms of equipment and cycle parts, the Fascino 125 comes equipped with conventional telescopic fork up front and a rear monoshock. While drum brakes are offered as standard, disc brakes are available in the higher variants.

Find below the revised price-list of the new Yamaha Fascino 125:

Variant New Price Old Price Price Change Fascino Drum regular colours ₹ 67,230 ₹ 66,430 ₹ 800 Fascino Drum special colours ₹ 68,230 ₹ 67,430 ₹ 800 Fascino Disc regular colours ₹ 69,730 ₹ 68,930 ₹ 800 Fascino Disc special colours ₹ 70,730 ₹ 69,930 ₹ 800

Yamaha Motor India has also recently announced that the launch of the BS 6 compliant FZ 25 and FZS 25 is just around the corner. The prices of the updated bikes may be revealed as soon as the nation-wide lockdown is lifted in the first week of May.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi