TVS Victor BS 6 price announcement to happen soon

TVS Motor Company has already updated its majority of product line-up with the mandatory BS 6 emission standards. And now the company has recently announced that it will share the details of the updated Victor BS 6 soon.

The TVS Victor is one of the most trusted two-wheelers in the commuter segment. In the previous BS 4 version, the motorcycle employed a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine which was known to develop 9.6 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 9.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

The upcoming BS 6 compliant unit is expected to produce a similar output and the engine will come mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The updated engine will also feature electronic fuel injection technology which is expected to increase the overall fuel economy of the bike, as seen on most of the recently updated products.

Some of the key features of the bike including the semi-digital instrument cluster, hazard lamps, pilot lamps, stylish exhaust, long and spacious seat, alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, will most likely be carried over without any change. Though updates in the form of tweaked graphics as well as new colour options is also expected to be introduced in the upcoming Victor.

While the TVS Victor BS 4 featured a price tag of ₹54,042 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the updated model may start from somewhere around ₹57,000 to ₹58,000.

Apart from the Victor BS 6, the company will also announce the pricing of the new Scooty Zest 110 BS 6 very soon.

For the record, all the TVS products such as Apache RTR series, Apache RR 310, Jupiter, NTorq 125, Scooty Pep+, XL 100, Sport, Start City+ and Radeon have already received the BS 6 update.