TVS to launch a new scooter on October 7th; likely to be Jupiter 125

After the new Raider 125, TVS Motor Company is gearing up for the launch of a new product that will debut on October 7th. While the company is tight-lipped on the information regarding the new launch, we have reasons to believe that the upcoming two-wheeler will be a 125 cc scooter, likely the Jupiter 125.

If rumours are true, the new Jupiter 125 will take charge against the other rivals in the segment such as the Honda Activa 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, and also the Suzuki Access 125.

The company has used the tagline - ‘Come experience the more’ for the invitation of its upcoming two-wheeler which may be an indication that with the Jupiter 125 customers will get ‘more’ of everything including power, torque, features etc. The Hosur-based two-wheeler maker has also shared a teaser image delineating the LED DRLs of the to-be-launched vehicle. These DRLs may be placed over the front apron of the scooter.

At the heart of the upcoming scooter may sit a 124.8 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor sourced from the NTorq 125. This engine is capable of churning out 9.1 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox unit.

Some of the key features expected in the upcoming Jupiter 125 include a digital screen, external fuel filler, silent start and TVS Connect mobile App for functionalities such as navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, among others.

Speaking on the prospects of the 125 cc segment in India, TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director, Sudarshan Venu previously told PTI, "The 125 cc segment has grown at over 20% CAGR in the last five years in the motorcycles category. We will aim to bring TVS' sharp position and exciting products to this segment. It is a future growth area, and it's a profitable segment as well."