TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant receives price cut

TVS Motor Company has announced a reduction on the price tag of the NTorq 125’s top-spec XT variant in India. While the scooter was previously launched at a price tag of ₹1.03 lakh (ex-showroom), the cost has now been slashed to ₹97,061 (ex-showroom). The reduction of almost ₹5,000 on the XT trim of the NTorq is definitely a welcoming move considering it is the most expensive variant of the scooter. Needless to say, this would also help the company to attract more buyers as it has reduced the gap between XT and Race XP trim which has come down to ₹8,000.

The NTorq XT being the top-of-the-line variant also comes with some very high-spec features the most notable of which include its dual-screen setup which comprises an LCD and a TFT screen. Moreover, it also includes the company's patent TVS’ SmartXonnect system which pairs with smartphone via Bluetooth. The scooter comes additionally equipped with SmartXtalk and SmartXtrack functions, while the former works as an advanced version of voice assistance, the latter send notifications related to the weather, news, cricket, social media, etc.

On the outside, the bodywork of Ntorq 125 XT remains the same as other trims, however, it gets a new and dedicated Neon Green paint scheme along with snazzy graphics.

On the mechanical front, the scooter comes with a 124.8 cc, three-valve, air-cooled, race-tuned fuel injection (RT-Fi) engine that generates 6.9 kW of power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

