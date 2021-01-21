TVS Motor Company has launched the new XL100 Winner Edition of its popular moped in the country. The new special edition moped has been priced at ₹49,599 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and sits at the top of the model's variant line-up. The new XL100 Winner Edition commemorates the 40 years of TVS's moped journey.

In comparison to the lower placed XL100 i-Touch Special Edition, the latest iteration of the moped is costlier by ₹400. For the additional price, the Winner Edition offers a new and premium 'Delight Blue' paint scheme along with flashy new body graphics. It also benefits from chrome-finished rearview mirrors, beige finished plastic panels, a cover on the exhaust and dual-tone beige and brown seat covers which are finished in quilted stitching. Other new additions to the model include a metal plate over the floorboard which replaces the plastic panel, while the chrome-finished wire-spoke wheels have been carried over.

Mechanically, changes remain nil. Powering the affordable moped is a 99.7 cc four-stroke, single-cylinder engine which was updated with fuel injection technology in 2020. This engine has been rated to churn out 4.3 bhp of power at 6000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. The company claims that the new fuel-injection technology has helped the powertrain to attain 15% more fuel efficiency.

The two-wheeler comes with features such as LED DRLs, a one-touch start system, mobile charging, and more. Some of the basic equipment and cycleparts on the XL100 include telescopic front forks, hydraulic rear shocks, and 110 mm drum brakes.

The XL100 moped is one of the highest-selling two-wheelers from TVS Motor Company.