TVS Motor Company on Saturday announced that its December sales have risen by 17.5% at 272,084 units as against 231,571 units sold in December 2019.

The Hosur based automaker said that it recorded a 20% growth in overall two-wheeler sales which stood at 258,239 units in December 2020 as against 215,619 units in December 2019. The domestic two-wheeler sales saw a growth 13% registering 176,912 units in the last month of 2020 as against 157,244 units in December 2019.

(Also Read: TVS Motor bolsters digital presence with mobile app for customers)

While the motorcycle sales grew by 27% at 119,051 units in December 2020 as against 93,697 units in December 2019, scooter sales stood at 77,705 units in December 2020 as against 74,716 units in the corresponding month of 2019.

TVS recorded total exports of 94,269 units last month as against 73,512 units in December 2019. This is a direct hike of 28% in terms of yearly growth. Two-wheeler exports accounted for a growth of 39% at 81,327 units in the ending month of 2020 as against 58,375 units in December 2019.

(Also Read: TVS Motor introduces 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V in Bangladesh)

Third Quarter Sales Performance:

TVS announced in a press note sent on Saturday that during the third quarter of the current financial year, its two-wheeler sales stood at 9.52 lakh units as against 7.73 lakh units sold in the third quarter FY19-20. The three-wheeler sales stood at 0.38 lakh units as against 0.48 lakh units sold in the third quarter of FY19-20.



