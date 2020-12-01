TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported 21 per cent increase in sales in November, 2020 registering 322,709 units. The company had sold 266,582 units in the same month last year.

TVS Motor’s growth in November is not too far behind from its performance in October, 2020. During the festive month, total two-wheelers sales grew by 22 per cent at 394,724 units as against 3,23,368 units in October last year.

Issuing a press release, the TVS Motor company said that its total two-wheelers sales grew by 25% recording 311,519 units in November 2020 as against 249,350 units in November 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 30% registering 247,789 units in November 2020 as against 191,222 units in November 2019.

Motorcycle grew by 26% recording 133,531 units in November 2020 as against 105,963 units in November 2019. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 26% registering 106,196 units in November 2020 as against 84,169 units in November 2019.

The Company's total exports registered 74,074 units in the month of November 2020 as against 74,060 units in November 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 10% with 63,730 units in November 2020 as against 58,128 units in November 2019. The exports were adversely affected due to the unavailability of containers and impact on operations of Chennai port on account of Cyclone Nivar in the last week of November 2020.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 11,190 units in November 2020 as against 17,232 units in November 2019.