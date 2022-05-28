HT Auto
TVS Motor Company launches limited edition HLX 125 Gold and HLX 150 Gold

TVS Motor Company has recently announced the launch of limited edition TVS HLX 125 Gold and HLX 150 Gold in the market of Kenya.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2022, 09:53 AM
The newly introduced limited-edition models commemorate the milestone of over two million units of the TVS HLX series globally.
TVS Motor Company has recently announced the launch of limited edition TVS HLX 125 Gold and HLX 150 Gold in the market of Kenya. 

Originally introduced in 2013, the HLX series by TVS is a trusted name for rugged usage. The company says its HLX series has played a critical role in ‘transforming millions of lives’ in Africa by catering to the commuting needs of the local community. Its bikes have proved to be a reliable option in providing last-mile connectivity for commercial taxis and delivery segments in rural and urban regions across the continent, the automaker claims. 

(Also Read: 2022 TVS iQube electric scooter is here: Five key facts)

Both the new TVS HLX bikes (HLX 150 Gold and HLX 125 Gold) have been offered with unique first-in-segment features like Smart Lock (An anti-theft security feature using key-FOB). In addition, these bikes also come forward with a new attractive colour Starlight Blue and Burgundy seat colour that amps up the styling quotient on the bikes. Also, there are first-in-segment gold-themed front and rear suspension as well as an all-new 3D logo of TVS Motor on the tank. Other key highlights include USB chargers, hazard lamps, gear position indicator and an optional offering of a telematics solution. 

TVS sells its HLX series with models such as HLX PLUS (100-cc), HLX 125, HLX 150 and HLX 150X in over 49 countries in Africa, the Middle East and LATAM.

Speaking on the occasion, H G Rahul Nayak, Head of International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Kenya is an important market for us. Most two-wheelers in Kenya double up as boda boda and delivery vehicles, customers always look for long-lasting and durable products. Our leading global brand TVS HLX has consistently catered to these evolving mobility needs backed by a wide service network with trained mechanics & spare parts support, setting a benchmark for superior customer experience and quality in the African countries."

First Published Date: 28 May 2022, 09:53 AM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company TVS HLX TVS HLX 125 TVS HLX 125 Gold TVS India
