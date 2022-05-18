HT Auto
2022 TVS iQube electric scooter is here: Five key facts

2022 TVS iQube has been introduced in three variants, with 10 colour options and a host of tech functionalities.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2022, 03:56 PM
2022 TVS iQube electric scooter comes in three variants - iQube, iQube S and iQube ST.
TVS Motor Company has launched its much-awaited updated version of the iQube electric scooter on Wednesday. 2022 TVS iQube electric scooter comes available introducing a host of changes as compared to the outgoing model. These include a better range, more variants, more colours, and more tech-enabled features. While the two-wheeler major has opened bookings for the 2022 TVS iQube electric scooter, here are the five key facts to know about this model.

(Also read: 2022 TVS iQube electric scooter launched: Check prices, specs, features)

2022 TVS iQube price

The 2022 TVS iQube electric scooter is priced at 98,654 in Delhi and 111,663 in Bengaluru, while the iQube S is available at 108,690 in Delhi and at 119,663 in Bengaluru (All prices, on-road). The iQube ST price is yet to be announced, but it is already available for booking at an amount of 999.

Three variants

The 2022 TVS iQube electric scooter comes available in three different variants. These are - iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. Each of these three variants of the electric scooters offers different levels of range and features.

New colours

2022 TVS iQube has been introduced with ten different colour options, as compared to the outgoing model's solo White colour theme. The new colour themes available are - Shining Red, Titanium Grey, Mercury Grey, Copper Bronze, Mint Blue, Corporate Bronze, Lucid Yellow, Starlight Blue, Coral Sand, Copper Bronze Matte, and Titanium Grey Matte. The ST variant is available in Starlight Blue, Coral Sand, Copper Bronze Matte, and Titanium Grey Matte. The S variant on the other hand comes available in Mercury Grey, Copper Bronze, Mint Blue and Lucid Yellow colour options.

Three charging options

TVS claims the new iQube electric scooter requires two charges per week for regular commuting in and around the city, which will result in a running cost of 3 per day per owner. The two-wheeler manufacturer is offering three different charging options for the iQube electric scooter, which are - 650W charger, 95W charger and 1.5kWh charger. The iQube ST's battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in five hours via a standard charger. TVS claims that it takes around seven hours to get fully charged.

Improved range and top speed

TVS claims the iQube and iQube S are claimed to deliver a range of 100 km in real-world conditions on a full charge. The iQube ST on the other hand is claimed to offer a 140 km range on a single charge. The 2022 TVS iQube and the iQube S are capable of running at a top speed of 78 kmph and these two variants can accelerate 0-40 kmph in 4.2 seconds. The ST variant on the other hand is capable of running at a maximum speed of 82 kmph.

First Published Date: 18 May 2022, 03:56 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company TVS iQube 2022 TVS iQube electric vehicle electric scooter EV electric mobility
