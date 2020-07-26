TVS Jupiter BS 6 now costlier in India. Here's the new price

TVS Motor Company has made the Jupiter BS 6 range dearer by ₹1,040. The scooter now starts at ₹63,102. This is the second price hike for the Jupiter scooter since its introduction earlier this year. The mid-spec Jupiter ZX BS 6 and the Jupiter Classic BS 6 are now priced at ₹65,102* and ₹69,102*, respectively. Prior to this, the Jupiter BS 6 has received a price increment of around ₹650 in the month of June.

Save for the price increment, there is no other change on the scooter. The TVS Jupiter is known for its long list of features such as LED headlamp, 21 litres of under-seat storage, Malfunction indicator lamp (MIL), Mobile charger, Semi-digital instrument cluster, Front utility box, 3D embossed logo, 3-step adjustable rear shock absorber, Pillion backrest, Dual-tone seat, Windshield, and grab rail.

The Standard variant of the TVS Jupiter is available in a variety of colour options - Matte Blue, Mystic Gold, Titanium Grey, Matte Silver, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine White, and Walnut Brown. The higher ZX trim comes limited to Starlight Blue and Royal Wine colours, while the top-end Classic variant is available in Indiblue, Autumn Brown, and Sunlit Ivory colours.

The TVS Jupiter BS 6 sources its power from a 110 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that's known to produce 7.3 PS of maximum power and 8.4 Nm of peak torque. The scooter gets company’s ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection) technology. The BS 6 model is claimed to be around 15% more fuel efficient than the BS 4 model.

The company has also recently launched the BS 6-complaint Zest in the Indian market at ₹58,640. (Full details here)

(All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi)