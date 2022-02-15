TVS Fiero 125 nameplate registered in India

TVS Motor Company has registered the Fiero 125 nameplate in the country. The new trademark has been given validity up to November 2, 2030. The motorcycle was rumoured to arrive in India last year and the new nameplate registration only fuels the fire.

While more details on the motorcycle's arrival remain scarce at the moment, do expect it to share the underpinnings with the already available Raider 125 in India. It indicates that the Fiero 125 could use Raider's 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, three-valve engine. This unit has been rated to produce 11.2bhp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. Expect the Fiero to also deliver output figures in the same range.

The company is also likely to give the Fiero a similar hardware setup in the form of telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock to handle the suspension tasks. While the base variant could get drum units, the higher-spec models could sport a front disc brake. In terms of features, the motorcycle may receive LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a combined braking system. Also, there is quite a possibility that TVS might also add Bluetooth connectivity options on the bike.

Nameplate registration doesn't necessarily mean that the bike will be launched in India anytime soon. However, once launched, it will go on to rival the likes of other 125 cc segment players such as Honda SP 125, and Bajaj Pulsar 125 etc.

