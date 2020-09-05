Triumph Motorcycles is all set to launch a new version of its flagship offering Rocket 3 GT motorbikes in India on September 10. The two-wheeler manufacturer has teased the bike on social media ahead of the launch.

The new 3 GT will continue to be powered by its 2,458-cc triple-cylinder engine that is being used in the existing models. It is capable of producing 167PS of power and 221Nm of maximum torque.

It is one of the most powerful bikes on offer in India, as well as across the world. Triumph wants to add the GT version of the Rocket 3 model in their India portfolio to lure biking enthusiasts. The sight of a bike with three cylinder and twin exhausts are surely going to be head turners among the clatter of sports bikes.

Design-wise, the new GT version of the Rocket 3 will not be very different from the Rocket 3 R that is already being sold in India. The GT model will have adjustable swept-back handlebar and forward-set footpegs. It also has comfortable seats and windscreen. For safety purposes, Triumph has added features like ABS and traction control. The Brembo M4.30 Stylema 4-piston radial calipers at the front are also crucial to put a brake on this powerful bike. The new Triumph Rocket 3 GT will come with four riding modes and cruise control options as well.

Despite reducing its weight by around 40 kgs, the new Triumph Rocket 3 GT will still be a heavy bike weighing around 300 kgs. It has an aluminium frame design and wears sports diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Price of the new Triumph Rocket 3 GT is not known yet. However, the two-wheeler manufacturer's Rocket 3 R, which is currently being sold in India, costs ₹18 lakh. The GT version will surely exceed that price tag to become the most expensive Triumph bike in India, with its price expected to hover around the ₹20-lakh mark.