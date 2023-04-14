This modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 will charm you with its retro appeal

Motorcycles from Royal Enfield are very popular among people who like to modify or customize their motorcycles. This is because motorcycles are easier to work on and can be modified into different body styles as well. One motorcycle that some people modify to suit their requirements used to be the Classic 500. The motorcycle was discontinued back in 2020 and it still enjoys a following because not a lot of them were sold in the market.

Here is a Royal Enfield Classic 500 modified by Eimor Customs. The shop says that the motorcycle now looks electrifying. Hence, they named it ‘Bijli’. The shop made a lot of cosmetic changes to ensure that the motorcycle stands out from the crowd. There is also one small mechanical change to the motorcycle.

The shop has also changed the stance of the motorcycle by stretching the rear wheel and fitting a 15-inch rim with a 140-section tyre. The fuel tank is also new, it measures 14 litres in capacity. The front mudguard is now fitted with new brackets that are cut out of thick sheet metal.

The only mechanical change to the motorcycle is the new exhaust system.

The retro elements are added by the seat which is finished in tan brown colour. There is a split seat setup where the rear seat can be removed so to make the motorcycle a single-seater. Then there are the grips which are also finished in the same colour as the seats. There is a voltmeter positioned on the left toolbox and the rear number plate is also repositioned.

Then there is the paint scheme of the motorcycle. It is finished in a three-tone paint scheme. There is grey, black and a deep red. The name of the motorcycle is mentioned on the fuel tank and there is a new instrument cluster as well. Apart from this, the lighting elements are also new and the shop has fitted Moto Torque megaphone exhaust.

