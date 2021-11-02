This EV maker records 502% growth in October 2021

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd – manufacturer of electric two-wheelers brand ‘Joy e-bike’ has announced the sales performance for the month of October 2021. The company said that it has managed to sell 2,855 units of electric scooters and motorcycles last month, marking a growth of 502% compared to the corresponding month in 2020, where sales stood at 474 units.

Similar Bikes

In terms of the month-on-month sales, the company has further observed a double-digit growth of more than 13% as previously the company announced sales of 2500 units.

(Also Read: EV maker WardWizard to double annual production capacity to 2 lakh units)

Commenting on the sturdy sales performance, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “While our new automatic assembly line at Vadodara manufacturing plant is helping us meet the inflating demand, our 'Joy E-Bike’ experience centres across several locations are reinvigorating our marketing strategies to help us target more potential customers. This festival season has brought festive cheers across the country; we are receiving additional orders at all our touchpoints. We are further confident of high retail sales in the first week of November, especially on the occasions like Dhanteras and Diwali, achieving another benchmark in our sales momentum."

(Also Read: HT Auto EV Conclave: Decoding the battery-powered mobility movement in India)

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility manufactures electric two-wheelers under Joy e-bike brand. The EV maker offers battery-powered bike options such as Beast, Hurricane, Skyline, and Thunderbolt, moreover, it also has e-scooters in the lineup such as the Glob and Gen Next Nanu.