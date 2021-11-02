Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > This EV maker records 502% growth in October 2021
Photo courtesy: Joy e-bike
Photo courtesy: Joy e-bike

This EV maker records 502% growth in October 2021

1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2021, 05:39 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • In terms of month-on-month sales, WardWizard has observed a double-digit growth of more than 13% as previously the company announced sales of 2500 units.

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd – manufacturer of electric two-wheelers brand ‘Joy e-bike’ has announced the sales performance for the month of October 2021. The company said that it has managed to sell 2,855 units of electric scooters and motorcycles last month, marking a growth of 502% compared to the corresponding month in 2020, where sales stood at 474 units.

Similar Bikes

Benelli Trk 502 (HT Auto photo)

Benelli Trk 502

500 cc
₹ 4.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa

1340 cc
₹ 13.74 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2


₹ 33.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

1103 cc
₹ 23.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Bmw 2021 S 1000 R (HT Auto photo)

Bmw 2021 S 1000 R

999 cc
₹ 17.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

In terms of the month-on-month sales, the company has further observed a double-digit growth of more than 13% as previously the company announced sales of 2500 units.

(Also Read: EV maker WardWizard to double annual production capacity to 2 lakh units)

Commenting on the sturdy sales performance, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “While our new automatic assembly line at Vadodara manufacturing plant is helping us meet the inflating demand, our 'Joy E-Bike’ experience centres across several locations are reinvigorating our marketing strategies to help us target more potential customers. This festival season has brought festive cheers across the country; we are receiving additional orders at all our touchpoints. We are further confident of high retail sales in the first week of November, especially on the occasions like Dhanteras and Diwali, achieving another benchmark in our sales momentum."

(Also Read: HT Auto EV Conclave: Decoding the battery-powered mobility movement in India)

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility manufactures electric two-wheelers under Joy e-bike brand. The EV maker offers battery-powered bike options such as Beast, Hurricane, Skyline, and Thunderbolt, moreover, it also has e-scooters in the lineup such as the Glob and Gen Next Nanu.

  • First Published Date : 02 Nov 2021, 05:39 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue