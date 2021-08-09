HT Auto EV Conclave: Decoding the battery-powered mobility movement in India

As the world embraces electric mobility at a rapid pace, India is looking at getting into the fast lane as well and there have been significant moves to offer more and more products across the automotive segments. And while the general consensus is that there is a fair bit of distance that remains to be covered, the most successful of journeys often begin with a single step. The journey and the steps are what HT Auto EV Conclave seeks to focus on over two days of interactions with the an eminent lineup of personalities.

With Shri Nitin Gadkari, Honourable Minister for Road Transport and Highways, setting the tone and tenor of the conclave through his keynote address, the sessions over the two days - Tuesday and Wednesday - will take a deep dive into understanding the scope, scale and even the challenges of electric vehicles in the country.

The schedule of HT Auto EV Conclave.

The diverse landscape of India, the ever-changing aspirations of customers and the evolving needs of buyers, along with the need to bring emission levels significantly down, present OEMs with opportunities galore. But with products come the need to also have a solid infrastructure to support new-age vehicles. This is perhaps where a robust policy ecosystem could have a large role to play. HT Auto EV Conclave will focus on key factors such as affordability, reach and options as it brings together industry leaders and market watchers to present audience with clarity on the EV road map.

