HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers This Customized Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Will Grab Your Attention

This customized Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will grab your attention

Royal Enfield 650 Twins took the market by storm when they were first launched. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT changed the perspective of many people about Royal Enfield as a manufacturer. The Continental GT 650 was the direct replacement for the Continental GT 535 which has become quite desirable now. Here, is a GT 650 that has been modified quite extensively by Neev Motorcycles.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2023, 13:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Neev Motorcycles made cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to this Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.
Neev Motorcycles modified a Continental GT 650. It is already a cafe racer but now it looks more like a modern version of the cafe racer.
The modification shop did cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades to the GT 650. It is now finished in grey and black paint scheme. 
All the lighting elements have been upgraded for LED units. The instrument cluster has also been repositioned.
There is a new seat and cowl also. The rear section has been redone and there is a tail lamp in place also. 
The headlight clamps and number plate are also new. A new set of side panels were installed and there are also new front and rear mudguards and a tank tie.
The clip-on handlebar and triple tree are also new and CNC cut. Moreover, the hand grips are also new.
The engine is now finished in heat-resistant paint. Speaking of the engine, it has been retuned and there is a new exhaust as well
The clutch lever kit, master cylinder and brake lever are now sourced from Brembo. 
The alloy wheels are taken from Harley Street Rod. They are wrapped in a 150-60 section tyre in the front and a 180-60 section tyre at the rear. The tyres are Scorpion Rally STRs.
Neev Motorcycles made cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to this Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.
View all Images
Neev Motorcycles modified a Continental GT 650. It is already a cafe racer but now it looks more like a modern version of the cafe racer.
1/11
Neev Motorcycles modified a Continental GT 650. It is already a cafe racer but now it looks more like a modern version of the cafe racer.
The modification shop did cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades to the GT 650. It is now finished in grey and black paint scheme. 
2/11
The modification shop did cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades to the GT 650. It is now finished in grey and black paint scheme. 
All the lighting elements have been upgraded for LED units. The instrument cluster has also been repositioned.
3/11
All the lighting elements have been upgraded for LED units. The instrument cluster has also been repositioned.
There is a new seat and cowl also. The rear section has been redone and there is a tail lamp in place also. 
4/11
There is a new seat and cowl also. The rear section has been redone and there is a tail lamp in place also. 
The headlight clamps and number plate are also new. A new set of side panels were installed and there are also new front and rear mudguards and a tank tie.
5/11
The headlight clamps and number plate are also new. A new set of side panels were installed and there are also new front and rear mudguards and a tank tie.
6/11
The clip-on handlebar and triple tree are also new and CNC cut. Moreover, the hand grips are also new.
7/11
The clip-on handlebar and triple tree are also new and CNC cut. Moreover, the hand grips are also new.
The engine is now finished in heat-resistant paint. Speaking of the engine, it has been retuned and there is a new exhaust as well
8/11
The engine is now finished in heat-resistant paint. Speaking of the engine, it has been retuned and there is a new exhaust as well
The clutch lever kit, master cylinder and brake lever are now sourced from Brembo. 
9/11
The clutch lever kit, master cylinder and brake lever are now sourced from Brembo. 
The alloy wheels are taken from Harley Street Rod. They are wrapped in a 150-60 section tyre in the front and a 180-60 section tyre at the rear. The tyres are Scorpion Rally STRs.
10/11
The alloy wheels are taken from Harley Street Rod. They are wrapped in a 150-60 section tyre in the front and a 180-60 section tyre at the rear. The tyres are Scorpion Rally STRs.
11/11

The Continental GT 650 now gets a new paint job of grey body panels while the rest of the motorcycle gets a blacked-out paint job. To give a proper cafe racer look to the motorcycle, the tail section was shortened and a tail tidy was installed.

Then there are other changes to enhance the looks. For instance, a new seat and cowl are in place of the stock seat. The instrument cluster has been repositioned to the right side, just below the fuel tank. The headlight clamps and number plate are also new. A new set of side panels were installed and there are also new front and rear mudguards and a tank tie. The clip-on handlebar and triple tree are also new and CNC cut.

The engine has been retuned and there is a new exhaust as well.
The engine has been retuned and there is a new exhaust as well.
The engine has been retuned and there is a new exhaust as well.
The engine has been retuned and there is a new exhaust as well.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Cfmoto 300sr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 300sr
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Norton 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton 500
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Benelli 402 S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S
₹2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Other changes to the build include a new set of hand grips, an LED headlight, tail lamp and turn indicators, a new exhaust muffler and mirrors. The engine is now finished in heat-resistant paint. Speaking of the engine, it has been retuned and there is a new exhaust as well.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Hunter 350 modified into scrambler: Will get your attention

The shop also made mechanical upgrades to the motorcycle. The clutch lever kit, master cylinder and brake lever are now sourced from Brembo. Up-front there are twin disc brakes with four-piston calipers. The alloy wheels are taken from Harley Street Rod. They are wrapped in a 150-60 section tyre in the front and a 180-60 section tyre at the rear. Neev Motorcycles is using Scorpion Rally STR tyres. The front suspension is also new, the shop has fitted USD forks now.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2023, 13:05 PM IST
TAGS: Vehicle modification bike modification Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Interceptor 650 Cafe Racer
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
40% OFF
Godrej aer twist | Long-lasting, Spill-proof Car Freshener | Fresh Lush Green (45g)
Rs. 239 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city