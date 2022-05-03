HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Motorcycle Sales Dip 8% In April

Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 8% in April

Suzuki Motorcycle said that its domestic sales last month stood at 54,327 units, while it exported 17,660 units to overseas markets.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2022, 04:22 PM
Suzuki Motorcycle India is among the automakers that are facing difficulty due to the supply chain crisis.
Suzuki Motorcycle India is among the automakers that are facing difficulty due to the supply chain crisis.
Suzuki Motorcycle India is among the automakers that are facing difficulty due to the supply chain crisis.
Suzuki Motorcycle India is among the automakers that are facing difficulty due to the supply chain crisis.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has reported that its sales in April 2022 were down eight per cent to 71,987 units, as compared to 77,849 units sold in the same month a year ago. Suzuki Motorcycle has also said that its domestic sales last month stood at 54,327 units, while it exported 17,660 units to overseas markets.

(Also read: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India registers sales of 361,027 units in April’22)

Speaking about the sales performance of the two-wheeler manufacturer in April 2022, Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement that the two-wheeler industry continues to navigate through the challenges thrown by the Covid-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortage. He also said that even with these challenges, Suzuki Motorcycle India has maintained its sales momentum. "We look forward to easing out of the supply limitations so that we can cater to the ever increasing demand for company's two wheelers, both from the domestic and overseas markets," Uchida further added.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Suzuki Access 125 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Access 125
124 cc
₹ 67,503 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Suzuki Burgman Street (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Burgman Street
124 cc
₹ 79,581 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
124.3 | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 0.86 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Suzuki Gixxer (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer
155 cc
₹ 1.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Suzuki Burgman Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Burgman Electric
₹ 1.2 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

Uchida also added that despite the fact that acute inconsistency in semiconductor supplies that the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has been experiencing, it has started the new financial year in a satisfactory manner in terms of sales performance.

Suzuki Motorcycle is not the only automaker in India that has been facing difficulty due to the severe supply chain disruption. Several other car and two-wheeler manufacturers too faced similar types of challenges that disrupted their production momentum and sales projection as well.

The supply chain disruption including the semiconductor shortage has been hurting the global auto industry for more than a year since the first wave of pandemic. Adding to the worry, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further intensified the problem. Both Russia and Ukra9ine play an integral part in the semiconductor supply chain. With both of them at war, the supply chain for the automotive industry has been disrupted severely.

First Published Date: 03 May 2022, 04:22 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki scooters Suzuki Motorcycles
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 8% in April
Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 8% in April
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India registers sales of 361,027 units in April’22
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India registers sales of 361,027 units in April’22
Mercedes-Benz E-Class now available in exclusive Night Edition version
Mercedes-Benz E-Class now available in exclusive Night Edition version
New alloys to SmartXonnect display: Five unique features of TVS NTorq 125 Xtech
New alloys to SmartXonnect display: Five unique features of TVS NTorq 125 Xtech
How to prevent your car from overheating in summer
How to prevent your car from overheating in summer

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city