Suzuki Avenis 125 vs TVS NTorq: Price, specifications, features compared

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday announced the launch of the new Avenis 125 scooter. While previously it was speculated that Suzuki will be launching an electric scooter, but the launch Avenis 125 comes out to be a regular ICE-powered two-wheeler that sets eyes on other sporty scooters in the market such as the TVS NTorq 125.

Similar Bikes

Here is a specification comparison of the Suzuki Avenis 125 against its sporty Indian rival.

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle reports 10% decline in October sales amid supply chain woes)

Price comparison:

While the newly launched Suzuki Avenis 125 has been priced from ₹66,700 (ex-showroom). The TVS NTorq 125 is a slightly costlier offering that starts from a significantly higher ₹73,270 (ex-showroom) price tag.

Specification comparison:

Both the scooters feature a 125 cc single-cylinder powertrain. The Suzuki Avenis gets a 125cc engine with FI technology. This engine has been rated to push out a maximum power output of 8.7 PS at 6750rpm and torque of 10Nm at 5500rpm. The scooter weighs just 106 kgs.

Its Indian rival, the TVS NTorq 125 gets a 124.8 cc (3V), Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected engine which delivers 9.3 PS of power at 7000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. This engine comes with an automatic centrifugal clutch.

(Also Read: Suzuki Avenis sporty scooter launched in India at ₹86,700, to rival TVS NTorq)

Features Comparison:

Both the 125 cc scooters sport similar features in the form of LED lighting, digital display as well as smartphone connectivity.