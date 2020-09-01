Royal Enfield sales drop 5% to 50,144 units in August

Eicher Motors Ltd on Tuesday said its motorcycle arm Royal Enfield reported a 5 per cent decline in total sales to 50,144 units in August.

Royal Enfield had sold 52,904 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

(Also read: Royal Enfield delivers more than 1,000 bikes in one day across Kerala on Onam)

Sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc were at 46,357 units last month as against 44,694 units in August 2019, a rise of 4 per cent, it added.

On the other hand, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc were at 3,787 units in August as compared to 8,210 units in the year-ago month, a decline of 54 per cent, the company said.

Total exports last month stood at 2,573 units as against 4,152 units in August 2019, down 38 per cent, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.