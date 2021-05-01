Royal Enfield announced on Saturday that it has managed to sell a total of 53,298 motorcycles in April 2021. This includes 48,789 domestic sales units and 4,509 export units.

The April 2021 sales performance is incomparable to the April 2020 sales since the country was in a complete lockdown state and Royal Enfield only exported 91 bikes to the foreign markets while its domestic market sales were zero.

On the other hand, the MoM sales performance has taken a hit of 19% as previously Royal Enfield has sold 66,058 units of bikes in March 2021.

Meanwhile, expanding its dominance in the international market, Royal Enfield has recently announced the launch of Meteor 350 in America. RE's latest cruiser will be made available in 'select model trims in the USA'. The company noted in a recent press release, "The new Meteor 350 adds another chapter to Royal Enfield’s legacy of producing beloved mid-sized motorcycles."

The company is also gearing up to roll out a range of new bikes in India this year. It has recently registered the name "Shotgun" which may be used for its upcoming 650 cc parallel-twin cruiser. Ina addition, there is also a Hunter 350 and new-gen Classic 350 in the pipeline.