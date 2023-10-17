HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Introduces Assured Motorcycle Buyback Program, Partners With Oto Capital

Royal Enfield introduces assured motorcycle buyback program, partners with OTO Capital

Royal Enfield buyers will now have a chance to get an assured resale value on the purchase of a new motorcycle with the company’s new ‘Assured Buyback Program’. The two-wheeler giant has partnered with OTO Capital for its new buyback program that promises a guaranteed buyback value of up to 77 per cent depending on the tenure.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2023, 13:26 PM
2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Under Royal Enfield and OTO Capital’s buyback program, the company offers flexible purchase tenures spanning from 1-3 years. This ensures up to 45 per cent lower EMIs and a guaranteed buyback value of up to 77 per cent, depending on the ownership period. The two-wheeler maker along with OTO Capital is offering a cashback incentive at the end of the tenure in a first-of-its-kind initiative. Royal Enfield says the assured buyback program aims to offer a seamless ownership experience.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Aurora
Commenting on the launch, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield, said, “At Royal Enfield, we always prioritise the customer. Right from the stage of motorcycle conception and development, all the way to designing in-store and in-use consumer experiences, we always endeavour to create what consumers want. The Assured Buyback Program shows our commitment to making motorcycle ownership more seamless, more accessible and more fun for potential riders. Offering a first-of-its-kind, innovative solution, this programme is designed as a promise to consumers for complete peace of mind, so they can absolutely enjoy a pure motorcycling experience with Royal Enfield."

At the end of the selected tenure for the buyback program, customers have the option to either trade in their existing motorcycle for a new RE offering or return their motorcycle. The buyback program ensures lower EMIs, which translates to a lower cost of ownership for customers. The new Royal Enfield Assured Buyback Program will be available in 12 cities including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The company will expand the program to other cities in the future.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2023, 13:26 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield bikes Royal Enfield assured buyback Royal Enfield buyback program OTO Capital

