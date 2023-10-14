Royal Enfield to take Himalayan 452 from Chennai to Umling La. Check it out

Royal Enfield is preparing to launch the Himalayan 452 next month in the Indian market. The manufacturer has now announced that they will be taking the Himalayan 452 from Chennai to Umling La as its final test. Royal Enfield is taking 3 Himalayan 452s for a 5,500 km ride. During this journey, 24 different riders will be riding the motorcycles.

Umling La is the world's highest motorable road in the world. It is positioned at an elevation of 19,024 ft. Several vehicles have faced issues in climbing up to Umling La because the Oxygen level at such heights drops severely so the engine is not able to breathe properly. In fact, when the Interceptor 650 was first launched, it also faced issues at high altitudes. But Royal Enfield fixed it via an ECU update. Most manufacturers test their vehicles in all kinds of weather and altitudes so that the customers do not face any issues.

The Himalayan 452 will come with an all-new 451.65 cc engine that will be a single-cylinder unit and will use liquid-cooling which is a first for Royal Enfield. It will produce around 40 bhp at 8,000 rpm and the torque output is expected to be around 40 Nm and it should arrive early in the rev band. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and there could be a slip and assist clutch on offer as well.

The motorcycle will feature a new circular digital instrument cluster that will come with detailed maps. It is expected that the instrument cluster will use a new generation of Tripper Navigation. Other features on offer will be a dual-channel ABS with Off-road mode in which the ABS on the rear wheel will be turned off. Royal Enfield will offer all-LED lighting, hazard lights and side-stand cut-off. The manufacturer might also offer tubeless spoked wheels which will be something new in the segment.

