Royal Enfield in top gear to launch electric motorcycles: CEO

Royal Enfield, being a major player in the Indian motorcycle market, is aiming to grab a large chunk of the electric motorcycle segment. The company is claimed to be working in top gear to roll out electric motorcycles. Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan has reportedly said during an analyst call that the company is working on several electric motorcycles that will be uniquely differentiated.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 May 2023, 14:39 PM
Royal Enfield's parent company Eicher Motors, has earmarked ₹1,000 crore capex to develop electric vehicles. (Representational image)
Royal Enfield's parent company Eicher Motors, has earmarked ₹1,000 crore capex to develop electric vehicles. (Representational image)

HT Tech reports that Royal Enfield has already started working on the electric motorcycle development and creating a robust supplier ecosystem. The report also claims that the company will manufacture these electric motorcycles at its Chennai-based facility. Interestingly, Royal Enfield's parent company Eicher Motors has already earmarked a capex of 1,000 crore for EV manufacturing and product development.

Royal Enfield's CEO reportedly said the company is progressing steadily with its electric motorcycle project. He also said that the electric motorcycles from the company would bear the same characteristics Royal Enfield products have been known for. “On the EV journey, we have been making steady progress. I can say Royal Enfield's EV journey is in the top gear now. Our intention is to create uniquely differentiated electric motorcycles with strong Royal Enfield DNA," he added.

The company's top official further said that the automaker has commissioned a very capable team for the development of electric motorcycles and making very deep investments in product development and strategy areas. “Currently, we have laid a robust long-term product and technology roadmap on the EV and towards developing the supplier ecosystem is what is the focus as of now," Govindarajan further added. The report quoted him saying that the RE is performing full-fledged testing of several prototypes of its upcoming electric motorcycles. However, the auto company had not revealed when a Royal Enfield badged electric motorcycle will be launched.

First Published Date: 22 May 2023, 14:39 PM IST
