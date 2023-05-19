What makes Royal Enfield Himalayan a perfect adventure tourer?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 19, 2023

The Himalayan has become a successful adventure tourer in the Indian market

The motorcycle is known for its mile munching capability which it does without any fuss. 

The Himalayan is also one of the most comfortable adventure tourers that a person can buy

A person can choose from ample of touring accessories that Royal Enfield offers

The Himalayan comes wtih a split seat design which some people say is the most comfortable seat on a motorcycle

The exo skeleton can be used to mount jerry cans while the rear plate can be used to mount a top box

The motorcycle uses spoked wheels which measure 21-inch in the front and 17-inch at the rear. 

Royal Enfield Himalayan also gets dual-sport tyres and long-travel suspension

Himalayan also gets a bash plate, USB port, Tripper Navigation and a switchable ABS.
Royal Enfield is also working on a more powerful version of the Himalayan that will come with a 450 cc engine. To know more about it
