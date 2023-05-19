What makes Royal Enfield Himalayan a perfect adventure tourer?

The Himalayan has become a successful adventure tourer in the Indian market
The motorcycle is known for its mile munching capability which it does without any fuss.
The Himalayan is also one of the most comfortable adventure tourers that a person can buy
A person can choose from ample of touring accessories that Royal Enfield offers
The Himalayan comes wtih a split seat design which some people say is the most comfortable seat on a motorcycle
The exo skeleton can be used to mount jerry cans while the rear plate can be used to mount a top box
The motorcycle uses spoked wheels which measure 21-inch in the front and 17-inch at the rear.
Royal Enfield Himalayan also gets dual-sport tyres and long-travel suspension
Himalayan also gets a bash plate, USB port, Tripper Navigation and a switchable ABS.