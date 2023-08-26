HT Auto
Royal Enfield eyeing pre-owned motorcycle business? Trademarks ‘Reown’ name

Royal Enfield could soon enter the pre-owned motorcycle business as a separate vertical within the company. Speculations are rife about the company’s used bike business plans owing to the motorcycle giant receiving a new trademark for the name ‘Reown.’ While there’s no official word on what Royal Enfield Reown would entail, it is likely that the company would retail its own range of pre-owned motorcycles to customers.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Aug 2023, 18:10 PM
The Royal Enfield Reown program could act as a one-stop solution for customers to looking to exchange to newer bikes from the brand or sell their existing models
At present, only a handful of manufacturers have a presence in the used two-wheeler business and the Reown brand will allow Royal Enfield to have a larger control over its products in the long run. By officially selling pre-owned motorcycles, customers looking to buy a used RE motorcycle can get refurbished options with better warranty and reliability, as opposed to the ones available in the unorganised used bike market.

Royal Enfield is yet to officially announce details on the Reown program. The company is gearing up to introduce the new Bullet 350 & Himalayan 450 next
This also brings the entry price of owning a Royal Enfield officially much lower considering a three to four-year-old example for a Classic 350 would still command about 1.5 lakh. Older motorcycles further bring the price down to 1-1.2 lakh, depending on the age and condition. For owners upgrading from existing to newer Royal Enfield motorcycles, the Reown program will bring a one-stop solution with the dealers providing exchange benefits directly to the customer.

That said, details on Royal Enfield’s Reown program are scarce for now and we will have to wait till the Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer makes an official announcement. The company would leverage its expansive dealer network to make the program more accessible and scale up faster. On the product side of things, Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the new-generation Bullet 350 on September 1, 2023. The company also has the much-awaited Himalayan 450 in the works that will come around November this year.

First Published Date: 26 Aug 2023, 18:10 PM IST
