Royal Enfield Classic 350 becomes costlier in India. Here are the new prices1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2021, 07:03 PM IST
- The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has now become costlier by as much as ₹5,992.
As the new financial year starts, a number of bike makers have announced price hikes and Royal Enfield is the latest to join the list. The company has now raised prices of its most popular offering - Classic 350.
The bike has now become costlier by as much as ₹5,992. The incremental change throughout the variants of the Classic 350 is different for each variant. While the base standard variant has received the least price hike of ₹5,231, the highest change has been absorbed by Matte and Chrome variant which is ₹5,992.
Here's the entire list of new vs old prices (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for Royal Enfield Classic 350:
Standard: ₹172,466 vs ₹167,235 - (Difference ₹5,231)
Classic Black: ₹180,880 vs ₹175,405 - (Difference ₹5,475)
Gunmetal Grey (Spoke Wheels): ₹182,825 vs ₹177,294 - (Difference ₹5,531)
Signals: ₹191,693 vs ₹185,902 - (Difference ₹5,791)
Gunmetal Grey (Alloy Wheels): ₹195,253 vs ₹189,360 -(Difference ₹5,893)
Matte and Chrome: ₹198,600 vs ₹192,608 -(Difference ₹5,992)
The Classic 350 is the most-selling bike from Royal Enfield. The current-gen model is reaching the end of its cycle and will soon be replaced by an all-new model which goes on sale in India by the end of 2021. It is going to be offered with a number of new changes and will likely be based on the new J platform as the Meteor 350. Featuring a new double downtube chassis and the 349cc, air/oil-cooled engine as the Meteor 350, the Classic 350 will come out be a whole new motorcycle.
It will continue to rival the likes of the Jawa Standard, Honda Hness CB350 and the Benelli Imperiale 400.
