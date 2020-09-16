Royal Enfield 650 Twins receive a price hike in India

Royal Enfield has hiked pricing of both the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India. The 650 Twins are featured in a total of 11 options and the company has hiked the pricing by ₹1,837 throughout the list.

The pricing for the Interceptor 650 now starts at ₹2,66,755 and extends up to ₹2,87,747. On the other hand, the Continental GT 650 now starts from ₹2,90,401 and extends up to ₹3,03,544.

Here's the detailed price list of the RE 650 Twins:

2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Old price New Price Ventura Blue/Black Magic ₹ 280,677 ₹ 282,513 Ice Queen White/Dr Mayhem ₹ 288,564 ₹ 290,401 Mister Clean ₹ 301,707 ₹ 303,544 2020 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Orange Crush/Silver, Spectre/Mark Three ₹ 264,919 ₹ 266,755 Ravishing Red/Baker Express ₹ 272,806 ₹ 274,643 Glitter and Dust ₹ 285,951 ₹ 287,787

Both of the bikes were launched in their latest BS 6 avatar earlier this year. This is for the first time that RE has raised pricing for the BS 6-compliant 650 Twins in India.

(Also Read: Argentinean police adds Royal Enfield Himalayan bikes to its fleet)

The motorcycles source power from the same 649 cc, parallel-twin, air and oil-cooled engine. This unit is known to return 47 PS of power at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. It features a 6-speed gearbox. This is a BS 6 complaint engine and Royal Enfield has included an integrated catalytic converters in the exhaust system to achieve the stricter BS 6 emission compliance.

Save for the price hike, there is no other change on the motorcycles. Both the bikes remain the same in terms of overall cosmetics as well as mechanicals.

(Also Read: Riding Royal Enfield motorcycles, these women brigade to make Bengaluru safer)

The company has also hiked pricing of the new Bullet 350 recently. (More details here)