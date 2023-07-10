HT Auto
Rahul Gandhi says he owns a KTM 390. Know all about the bike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has revealed that he owns a KTM 390 motorcycle but that's lying unused, as he doesn't ride it. In a video, the politician was seen interacting with mechanics at Delhi's Karol Bagh market. He was seen learning the nuances of servicing a motorcycle in the video. At the same time, the politician was seen trying his hands at repairing a motorcycle.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared that he has a KTM 390 motorcycle but it remains just parked unused. (Representational image)
Celebrities from different segments have been known for their love for automobiles. While celebrities' love for luxury cars comes to the news often, a politician owning a motorcycle doesn't make that much noise. However, in this case, Gandhi's comment comes as a surprising one, considering that KTM is a brand that is highly appealing to the young generation buyers.

The video reveals that Rahul Gandhi's security protocol doesn't allow him to ride the KTM 390 motorcycle. This is why the high-performance motorcycle remains parked unused. "I have a KTM390 but it's lying unused because my security people don't let me use it," Gandhi said. However, he didn't mention the exact variant of the KTM 390. The Austrian high-performance motorcycle manufacturer which has a business tie-up with Bajaj Auto in India, sells 390 Duke and RC 390 and 390 Adventure in the country, which are naked, supersport and adventure tourer by category, respectively.

Watch: 2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review

The KTM 390 Duke is a naked streetfighter, available at a price of 297,475 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Besides the sharp contoured design, the premium motorcycle is also known for its high performance. Powered by a 373.27 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine, the motorcycle churns out 43.5 PS of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm. This same engine works in the RC 390 and 390 Adventure models as well, kicking out the same power and torque output.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST
TAGS: 390 Adventure RC 390 390 Duke KTM KTM 390 Duke KTM 390 Adventure KTM RC 390

