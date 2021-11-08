Pulsar N250 vs Dominar 250: When Bajaj naked streetfighters take on the streets

Bajaj Auto's ambition for a premium range of motorcycles is well known. The homegrown two-wheeler major had launched Dominar with the same purpose. However, Pulsar has given the brand a much-required identity in the international market. The latest Bajaj Pulsar 250 comes as the move to take the game up by one notch. This is touted as the biggest Pulsar ever to join the brand's lineup.

While the Bajaj Pulsar 250 competes with rivals like Yamaha FZ 25, it also challenges the Dominar 250, its own sibling. Here is a spec sheet based comparison between Bajaj Pulsar N250 and Bajaj Dominar 250.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Bajaj Dominar 250: Price

Bajaj Pulsar N250 is priced at 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bajaj Dominar 250 on the other hand is priced at ₹159,309 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Dominar 250 clearly comes a bit pricier than its newest sibling.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Bajaj Dominar 250: Dimension

Bajaj Pulsar N250 weighs 162 kg and it comes with 1,m351 mm of wheelbase. The bike comes with 165 mm ground clearance. Its 14-litre fuel tank ensures enough juice for a long-range.

Bajaj Dominar 250 has a wheelbase of 1,453 mm and it comes with 157 mm of ground clearance. The 180 kg weighing bike comes with a 13-litre capacity fuel tank.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Bajaj Dominar 250: Design

Bajaj Pulsar N250 comes with a design that grabs attention easily with its naked streetfighter appearance. The motorcycle looks aggressive and muscular with its overall appearance. LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, muscular fuel tanks, engine block protector, split seats are the design elements that give this motorcycle a sharp and premium sporty vibe.

Bajaj Dominar 250 on the other hand too comes with a design that is sporty and appealing. It gets a chunky all-LED headlamp, muscular and flared fuel tank, split seats, engine block protector etc. The rear gets bifurcated LED taillights adding more appeal to the bike. Despite being a naked bike, it offers a relaxed riding posture required for touring.

Overall both the bikes come with appealing designs, but the Pulsar 250 looks more aggressive and bold with its fresh styling.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Bajaj Dominar 250: Features

Bajaj Pulsar N250 comes loaded with a host of features. These include semi-digital instrument clusters with gear indicators, bifurcated LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, sporty body decals etc. The Dominar on the other hand gets a full LED headlamp. It also comes featuring a fully digital display at the instrument cluster.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Bajaj Dominar 250: Engine

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets power from a 250 cc single-cylinder, twin-valve, oil-cooled FI engine. Paired with a five-speed gearbox, the engine churns out 24.5 PS of power at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Bajaj Dominar 250 on the other hand gets energy from a 248.77 cc single-cylinder, twin-spark, liquid-cooled, FI DOHC engine. Clubbed with a six-speed transmission, the engine belts out 27 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Clearly, Bajaj Dominar 250 is slightly more powerful compared to the Bajaj Pulsar N250.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Bajaj Dominar 250: Wheel, brake and suspension

Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets 37 mm telescopic front suspension and monoshock with nitrox at rear. Bajaj Dominar 250 on the other hand comes with 37 mm USD front forks with 135 mm travel. It gets a multi-step adjustable monoshock with nitrox at the rear.

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 runs on 17-inch front and rear wheels, wrapped with 100/80-17 tubeless tyre at the front and 130/70-17 tubeless tyre at the rear. Braking energy comes from a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. There is a single-channel ABS.

Bajaj Dominar 250 runs on 17-inch front and rear wheels. The front gets 100/80-17 tubeless tyre and the rear gets 130/70-17 tubeless tyre. For braking duty, the bike gets a 300 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc paired with a twin-channel ABS. A twin-channel ABS provides a slight edge to the Bajaj Dominar 250 over its sibling Pulsar N250.