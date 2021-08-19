Piaggio launches Vespa limited edition scooters for 75th anniversary

Piaggio has announced the launch of the Vespa 75th edition scooters in the Indian market at ₹1.26 lakh (125) and ₹1.39 lakh (150). Both the prices, ex-showroom Pune. Bookings for both the new scooters have also commenced at the company's official website and authorised dealerships.

The new limited edition Vespa scooters commemorate Vespa’s 75th anniversary. These scooters get a unique ‘Glossy Metallic Giallo’ colour, along with ‘dark smoke grey’ seats. In addition to the new colours, the scooters also get a ‘welcome kit’ which comprises a bag with collectable postcards and a vintage Vespa sign.

The scooters also get a special number ‘75’ decals on the side panels. These decals can also be found on the front fender and glovebox of both scooters. Other visual highlights of the models include a retractable chrome rack that appears to be a spare wheel carrier. In addition to that, the scooters also feature a machined finish on the windscreen and wheels.

The scooters retain their original features and mechanical tech specs under the special 75th edition livery. While the smaller 125cc model makes 9.93hp of power at 7,500rpm and 9.6Nm at 5,500rpm, the bigger-capacity 125 cc scooter delivers 10.4hp of power at 7,600rpm and 10.6Nm of torque at 5,500rpm.

For braking, both the scooters use a 200mm disc up front and a 140mm drum at the rear. The smaller 125 cc model comes with the safety net of CBS, while the bigger model gets ABS.