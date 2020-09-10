Piaggio India has recently rolled out leasing options on Vespa and Aprilia scooters. The new options will allow customers to enjoy the ownership experience of the scooters from Vespa and Aprilia at affordable prices. The company has also announced that the leasing plans will only be available in Pune and Bangalore.

Piaggio India has shaken hands with OTO Capital to come out with the new leasing plans. As per the company, the application process for leasing the scooters is quick and easy. It can be made with the OTO mobile app.

(Also Read: Piaggio to launch Aprilia SXR 160 in India this November)

The customers only need to pay for the monthly/yearly duration they wish to keep the scooter. Also they are free to upgrade to a higher spec Vespa or Aprilia, within the same EMI range. Moreover, customers can also choose to own the scooter at the end of the tenure by paying a set amount.

As a part of the leasing scheme, customers will be able to enjoy the benefits of a low down payment, with 30% off on EMI. And customer will also receive ₹2,500 discount on the first month's subscription fees.

(Also Read: Piaggio launches Vespa Racing Sixties special edition scooter in India)

In addition to this, there are also extra benefits for the corporate employees who've tied-up with OTO Capital. "We welcome the partnership with OTO Capital to facilitate this new model of ownership. Now, our discerning customers can enjoy interesting ownership options across our premium offerings of Vespa and Aprilia. We see flexible ownership to be a desirable new trend amongst the youth of India and we believe, Vespa and Aprilia would lead it to extend the premium experience to the aspirants," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India.